Dr. Bakare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolulope Bakare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tolulope Bakare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Bakare works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-0202
-
2
Limited To Official Government Duties On600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Texas Em-1 Medical Services PA4400 New York Ave, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 702-8500
-
4
McKinney clinic1400 N Coit Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (332) 239-2492Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakare?
About Dr. Tolulope Bakare, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023309986
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakare works at
Dr. Bakare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.