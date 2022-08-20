Dr. Tolga Erim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tolga Erim, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tolga Erim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Erim has done my procedures for several years. He is the best! Knowledgeable and always takes time in answering my questions. He also responds to my questions quickly by phone.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1689636524
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Palmetto General Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Vassar College
Dr. Erim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erim has seen patients for Hernia, Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erim speaks Turkish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Erim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erim.
