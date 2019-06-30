Dr. Tolan Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tolan Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tolan Le, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Gate, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Locations
Pioneer Medical Group - South Gate Office4476 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Directions (323) 563-9499
Wesley Health Centers (downey)8530 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 867-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Moved to JWCH/Wesley Health Center in Downey and Lynwood
About Dr. Tolan Le, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.