Dr. Tojo Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tojo Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tojo Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
2
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
3
Sugar Land Surgery Center15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 274-6670
-
4
Arlene E. Ricardo M.d. P.A.7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 343-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
My experience with Dr T Thomas was exceptional. He was knowledgeable, thorough, and courteous. His staff was particularly good at explaining my responsibilities to insure a successful procedure. His staff was also careful to explain the circumstances under which my insurance may not pay for cost. He removed one polyp that had begun to grow, so potentially could have saved my life if I had not gone in for regular screening.
About Dr. Tojo Thomas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Malay and Spanish
- 1497937379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Malay and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.