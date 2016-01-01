Overview

Dr. Toi Harris, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Harris works at Memorial Hermann Accountable Care Organization in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.