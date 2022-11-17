Dr. Talishinskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Talishinskiy works at
Locations
1
Toghrul Talishinskiy234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 207-7510Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
2
Main Office220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 20, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 389-5265
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Talishinskiy performed my hernia surgery. It may be a common operation, but I felt like I had the attention of the Dr. and his staff as though they were my family. The operation went well and the follow up care was appropriate. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Toghrul Talishinskiy, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Azerbaijani, Russian and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Sound Shore Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Talishinskiy works at
