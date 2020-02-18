Dr. Zimprich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Brookings Health System, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera and Spencer Municipal Hospital.
Locations
Avera Mckennan Regional Lab1301 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 335-0844
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-8000
Lakes Regional Healthcare2301 Highway 71, Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Directions (712) 336-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
- Brookings Health System
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My Mom has Parkinson's Disease and after a very negative and frustrating experience with another neurologist, Dr. Zimprich was recommended to us. He and his team spent nearly 90 minutes with us, answering all of our questions and giving us information about Mom's symptoms that helped us know how to help her best. He worked WITH us to create a treatment plan. He outlined what needed to be immediately changed (and why) and then we created a treatment plan that was acceptable to all of us. He was so patient with Mom as she has difficulty finding her words. My hubby is a very technical and analytical person and Dr. Zimprich was able to speak in depth to his questions and then less technically to Mom and me. We left feeling very positive and that hasn't happened for Mom after a neurology appointment in quite some time!!
About Dr. Todd Zimprich, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861408676
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimprich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimprich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimprich has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimprich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimprich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimprich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimprich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimprich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.