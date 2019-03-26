Dr. Todd Zachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Zachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Zachs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Zachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists4 Northwestern Dr Ste 100, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions
-
2
Associated Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists345 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 586-2111
-
3
East Hartford Office893 Main St Ste 103, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 586-2111
-
4
West Hartford Office901 Farmington Ave Fl 1, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 586-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zachs?
He is an amazing doctor, straight to the point and made me feel at ease about going into surgery. He did such a great job on my surgery that you wouldnt notice! I would definitely reccomend Dr. Zachs to any of my friends and family. Thank you Dr. Zach.
About Dr. Todd Zachs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417928607
Education & Certifications
- University Conn School Med
- St Francis Hosp
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachs works at
Dr. Zachs has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.