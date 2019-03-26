Overview

Dr. Todd Zachs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Zachs works at Associated Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and East Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.