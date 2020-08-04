Dr. Todd Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Young, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Young, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Texas Center for Urology2900 Acme Brick Plz, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 871-9069
Sterling Infectious Diseases Specialists Pllc1212 Clear Lake Rd Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 871-9069Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Center for Urology11797 South Fwy Ste 330, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 769-3370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
About Dr. Todd Young, DO
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
