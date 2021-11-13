Overview

Dr. Todd Yates, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yates works at Ventura County Hematology-Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.