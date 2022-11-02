See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Todd Worley, MD

Bariatric Surgery
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Worley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Worley works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Surgical Associates Willowbrook
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0869

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Barrett's Esophagus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Appendectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Peptic Ulcer
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Surgery, Robotic Assisted
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    4.9
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Worley preformed my gastric bypass surgery six years ago and I am here to tell you what a wonderful doctor he is. I was very reluctant before the surgery but he sat with me and answered each and every one of my questions. I never felt rushed when I was in his office or even when he would stop by my room after the surgery to check on me. His bedside manor was top notch. Thank You Dr Worley for making the process so easy and helping me see the me I always wanted to be. I would recommend him to every one.
    Johanna Ludlam Mendoza — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Worley, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477789931
    Minimally Invasive|University of Texas at Houston
    Saint Joseph Hospital|St. Joseph Hospital-Chicago
    St. Joseph Hospital -Chicago
    Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    General Surgery
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

    Dr. Todd Worley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worley has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Worley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

