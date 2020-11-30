Dr. Witsberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Witsberger works at
Locations
Wvu Medicine & Specialty Office3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 556-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with ductile carcinoma breast cancer last October 2019, from the moment I first met Dr. Whitzberger he was a gift from God to help me through my journey. He has an amazing bed side manner and he always puts you at ease and tells you everything that is happening up front. I am so grateful and thankful that God put him into my life, he is an amazing doctor who truly cares about his patients. I pray God gives him many more years to help others the way he has me.
About Dr. Todd Witsberger, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245326008
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witsberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witsberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witsberger has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Excision of Breast Tumor and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witsberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Witsberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witsberger.
