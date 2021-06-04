Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Willcox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine.
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 759-4522
Pacific Northwest Integrative Medicine1708 Yakima Ave Ste 115, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 363-8780
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions (253) 759-4522
Excellent care and work. My results were symmetrical and exactly how I wanted, everyone went out of their way to make me comfortable. Really wonderful experience!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417931007
- Mayo Medical School
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Willcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willcox has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Willcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willcox.
