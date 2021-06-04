See All Plastic Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Willcox works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 759-4522
  2. 2
    Pacific Northwest Integrative Medicine
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 115, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 363-8780
  3. 3
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston
    5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 759-4522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 04, 2021
Excellent care and work. My results were symmetrical and exactly how I wanted, everyone went out of their way to make me comfortable. Really wonderful experience!
About Dr. Todd Willcox, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417931007
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
Residency
  • Mayo Medical School
Internship
  • Mayo Medical School
Medical Education
  • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Willcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Willcox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Willcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willcox has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willcox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Willcox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willcox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willcox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willcox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

