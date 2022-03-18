Dr. Todd Wilkens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Wilkens, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Wilkens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They completed their residency with Brooke AMC Fort Sam|Brooke Army Medical Center
Dr. Wilkens works at
Locations
The Surgical Clinic515 Stonecrest Pkwy Ste 230, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 802-4423
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very short wait time in lobby and in the exam room. Staff & nurses very professional. Dr. Wilkens was friendly and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Todd Wilkens, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1356434856
Education & Certifications
- Brooke AMC Fort Sam|Brooke Army Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkens.
