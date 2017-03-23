Overview

Dr. Todd Whitman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Alice Hyde Medical Center, Canton-potsdam Hospital and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Whitman works at Fitzpatrick Cancer Center in Plattsburgh, NY with other offices in Elizabethtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.