Dr. Todd Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Whitaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Whitaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians LLC Dba Northwest85 E Main St, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 451-7550
-
2
Northwest Eye Surgeons2250 N BANK DR, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 451-7550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitaker?
I have seen Dr. Whitaker for my eyes for the past four years. He diagnosed my glaucoma and cataracts and has given me excellent care for both conditions. I trust in his expertise and in the way he talks to me. He gives me good information and I appreciate how well he has treated my eyes. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Todd Whitaker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1699712604
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Dr. Whitaker has seen patients for Corneal Erosion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.