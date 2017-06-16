Dr. Todd Wesslen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesslen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Wesslen, DDS
Dr. Todd Wesslen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Visalia, CA. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University School of Dentistry - Orthodontics|Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry-Orthodontics
Wesslen Orthodontics Visalia426 S Garden St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 369-2571
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Dr.. Wesslen is a fantastic orthodontist! I am a local dental hygienist and will be recommending all the people I encounter to him. I did my due diligence on which Ortho doctor I trust most with my kids and patients. My son thinks he's cool, and the staff is professional, absolutely zero problems and wonderful results with my sons gorgeous smile. Thanks Dr. W, for the fun goodie bag at the end of treatment, what a nice touch! Jill Hunter :)
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School of Dentistry - Orthodontics|Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry-Orthodontics
Dr. Wesslen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
433 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesslen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesslen.
