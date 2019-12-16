Overview

Dr. Todd Wenck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Wenck works at Unitypoint Clinic in Bettendorf, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.