Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Weiss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Corpus Christi Ent. Sinus & Allergy Pllc5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 425, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 994-4880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just left Dr Weiss' office and I have to say it was such a pleasant experience! I had not been to this clinic before but the second I walked into the office I was greeted with the largest smile from all three people in reception!!! You don't find that often! You don't find that often in CC. Dr Weiss was soft spoken and explained my X-ray results, treatments and solutions! Totally impressed with this practice!
About Dr. Todd Weiss, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.