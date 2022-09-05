Overview

Dr. Todd Waldmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Waldmann works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Nampa, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.