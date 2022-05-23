Dr. Todd Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Vogel, MD
Dr. Todd Vogel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi3350 Eagle Park Dr NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 454-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vogal did my back reconstructive Surgery. He and his team did an amazing job. So far he has changed my life. Also very profesional. He is an amazing surgeon!
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
