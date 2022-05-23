Overview

Dr. Todd Vogel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Vogel works at Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates GR Mi in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.