Overview

Dr. Todd Vitaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Vitaz works at SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.