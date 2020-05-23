See All Plastic Surgeons in Neenah, WI
Overview

Dr. Todd Vanye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Neenah, WI. They completed their residency with General Surgery - Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Vanye works at The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Neenah, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI and Plover, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    425 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-0700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    1554 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 518-2232
  3. 3
    The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    1840 Post Rd Ste 1, Plover, WI 54467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 972-1144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Liposuction
CoolSculpting®
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Network Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 23, 2020
    Dr. VanYe recently performed a breast reduction on me and I am beyond happy with the results! At 45, I never expected that my breasts could look like this again. He is incredibly professional and an absolute perfectionist. His staff is amazing and takes the very best care of their patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking plastic surgery.
    Melissa — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Todd Vanye, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1679569008
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery - Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Stanford University - B.A.S.
