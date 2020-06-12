Overview

Dr. Todd Vanwyngarden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Vanwyngarden works at Podiatry Associates PA in Shawnee Mission, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.