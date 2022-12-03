Dr. Todd Vanheest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanheest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Vanheest, MD
Dr. Todd Vanheest, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
Georgetown Physicians3152 Port Sheldon St Ste C, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Directions
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 202, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Amazing doctor, always very thorough and explains things and answers my questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Dr. Vanheest has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanheest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
