Dr. Todd Vandenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Vandenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2200
Rmc Palmetto Urology1747 Village Park Dr, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 534-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's great ! Wonderful bed side manners.
About Dr. Todd Vandenberg, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vandenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vandenberg has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
