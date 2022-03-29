Dr. Todd Ulmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Ulmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Ulmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Ulmer works at
Locations
-
1
Todd William Ulmer MD PC10101 SE Main St Ste 3008, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 253-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulmer?
I've been a patient of Dr Ulmer quite a few years now. I've had bad knees quite a few years now, Ulmer and Bob have done amazing things to keep me going over the years, but I finally wore the right knee out, where I couldn't go on anymore and finally had to have a full knee replacement. I had a lot of blood clots 10 years prior from a procedure done by another physician, so this was my number one concern not to get any more blood clots again. Doctor Ulmer took a lot of precautions. It's been 11 days since the surgery and I'm getting along pretty good now, short of the stiffness and soreness that comes with such an invasive surgery. Dr Ulmer had replaced my mom's knee about 15 years ago and it went just as well, so I trust the doctor and his staff a great deal. Is surgical staff and the staff at Adventist Hospital treated me just like family very professional and caring. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Ulmer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407834773
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of California San Francisco
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulmer works at
Dr. Ulmer has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.