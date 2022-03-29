Overview

Dr. Todd Ulmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Ulmer works at Todd W. Ulmer, MD PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.