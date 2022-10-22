Dr. Todd Trier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Trier, MD
Dr. Todd Trier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgery4824 Alberta Ave Fl 4, El Paso, TX 79905 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
WK Neurosurgery Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 960, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trier was courteous, thorough and professional, he seems very knowledgeable in his profession and explained everything regarding my tests, diagnosis and prognosis in a very understandable and methodical way. His office staff was a true delight to deal with.
About Dr. Todd Trier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508813486
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.