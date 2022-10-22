Overview

Dr. Todd Trier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Trier works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER EL PASO in El Paso, TX with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

