Dr. Todd Tomson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Tomson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 201, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
I am a new patient to Dr. Tomson and I am very very pleased with the care I receive. He takes time to answer all my questions and is very detailed in his answers. I highly recommend him !
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
