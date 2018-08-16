Dr. Thurston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Thurston, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Thurston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Thurston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
2
Open Mri of Dalton1507 Professional Ct, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (423) 756-7134
-
3
T C Thompson Children's Hospital910 Blackford St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9192
-
4
The Plastic Surgery Grouppc1949 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 303, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-7134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thurston?
Dr. Thurston is now with the Plastic Surgery Group, Chattanooga, TN. I fell and sustained a leg injury that required immediate attention. My Internist called to make me an appointment and was told Dr. Thurston could see me immediately, by afternoon I was scheduled for much needed surgery. When I had trouble later that evening Dr. Thurston arranged to meet with me at his office before hours to assess my situation and remedy it. He is thoughtful, knowledgeable, and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Thurston, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790911972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thurston works at
Dr. Thurston has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thurston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.