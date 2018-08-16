See All Plastic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Todd Thurston, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Thurston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Thurston works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Group
    901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
    Open Mri of Dalton
    1507 Professional Ct, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
    T C Thompson Children's Hospital
    910 Blackford St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-9192
    The Plastic Surgery Grouppc
    1949 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 303, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2018
    Dr. Thurston is now with the Plastic Surgery Group, Chattanooga, TN. I fell and sustained a leg injury that required immediate attention. My Internist called to make me an appointment and was told Dr. Thurston could see me immediately, by afternoon I was scheduled for much needed surgery. When I had trouble later that evening Dr. Thurston arranged to meet with me at his office before hours to assess my situation and remedy it. He is thoughtful, knowledgeable, and kind. I highly recommend him.
    Mary B in Signal Mountain , TN — Aug 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Todd Thurston, MD
    About Dr. Todd Thurston, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790911972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thurston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thurston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thurston has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Thurston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

