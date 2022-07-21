See All General Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Tallman, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Tallman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.

Dr. Tallman works at Mon Health Surgical Care in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mon Health Oculofacial Surgery
    600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 310, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-2200
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mon Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Tallman was great. I saw him and he told me what was going on from the symptoms. He didn't make me go through a bunch of testing and try a bunch of other things that he knew wouldn't work. He realized the pain and my quality of life was suffering and got in me in for surgery quickly and everything he fixed is great now!!!!! Very nice fella and will answer all your questions!!
    About Dr. Todd Tallman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538146667
    Education & Certifications

    • Charleston Area Med Center
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Tallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tallman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tallman works at Mon Health Surgical Care in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Tallman’s profile.

    Dr. Tallman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

