Dr. Todd Talbert, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Talbert, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Temple and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 230, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (386) 775-2281
-
2
Downtown Office2014 S Orange Ave # 300, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Talbert is now practicing with Modern Foot and Ankle
About Dr. Todd Talbert, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1831163872
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Temple
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talbert has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbert.
