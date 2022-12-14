Overview

Dr. Todd Swick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Swick works at Sleep Medicine Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.