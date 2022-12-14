See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Todd Swick, MD

Neurology
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Todd Swick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Swick works at Sleep Medicine Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Michael V Abene MD PA
    7500 San Felipe St Ste 525, Houston, TX 77063 (713) 465-9282

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Study
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Confusion
Dementia
Dystonia
Headache
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Stroke
Tremor
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Dec 14, 2022
    My wife Lynn was diagnosed by Dr. Swick around 1993 I believe he diagnosed her with MS he does not mince words you do what he says that's the part that I liked about Dr. Swick he give my wife a kiss on the cheek shake my hand and I go sit in the corner and stay out of the way lol he knew how to control my wife he was the only one that could Control her she really respected him and I can't thank you enough for keeping her alive for 25 more years for me thank you Dr. Swick from all my heart??LeRoy Jensen But I really miss her it been 8 yrs Thanks many times over.
LeRoy Jensen — Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Todd Swick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swick is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Swick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Swick works at Sleep Medicine Consultants of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Swick's profile.

    Dr. Swick has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swick on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

