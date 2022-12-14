Dr. Todd Swick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Swick, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Swick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Swick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael V Abene MD PA7500 San Felipe St Ste 525, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 465-9282
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swick?
My wife Lynn was diagnosed by Dr. Swick around 1993 I believe he diagnosed her with MS he does not mince words you do what he says that’s the part that I liked about Dr. Swick he give my wife a kiss on the cheek shake my hand and I go sit in the corner and stay out of the way lol he knew how to control my wife he was the only one that could Control her she really respected him and I can’t thank you enough for keeping her alive for 25 more years for me thank you Dr. Swick from all my heart??LeRoy Jensen But I really miss her it been 8 yrs Thanks many times over.
About Dr. Todd Swick, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730182213
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swick accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swick works at
Dr. Swick has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swick speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.