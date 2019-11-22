Overview

Dr. Todd Swenning, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Swenning works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.