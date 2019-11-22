See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Todd Swenning, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Swenning, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Swenning works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2019
    Absolute rockstar!
    Jeff — Nov 22, 2019
    About Dr. Todd Swenning, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386627842
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swenning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swenning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swenning works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swenning’s profile.

    Dr. Swenning has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swenning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swenning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swenning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

