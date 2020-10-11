Dr. Todd Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Greater Rochester Orthopaedics30 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 295-5300
Lattimore of Culver Rd. Pt.2621 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 295-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Have had 2 carpal tunnel as well as thumb surgery with Dr Stein. Excellent results. Dr Stein is a great surgeon!
About Dr. Todd Stein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
