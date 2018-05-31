Overview

Dr. Todd Stastny, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Stastny works at Elite Patient Care in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.