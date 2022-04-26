Dr. Todd Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Spencer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
Lone Star Vein and Vascular Specialists11970 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (469) 806-0777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Lone Star Vein and Vascular Specialists at Medical City Lewisville475 Elm St Ste 201, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 806-0777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with my visit. Easy to schedule, very prompt and efficient - no long wait times. Everyone was very friendly and knowledgeable, communicated well in explaining my conditions. Was able to communicate electronically for forms prior to visit, so everything was updated and had been evaluated when I arrived.
About Dr. Todd Spencer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952343857
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.