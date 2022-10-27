Overview

Dr. Todd Sontag, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sontag works at Orlando Health Physician Associates in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.