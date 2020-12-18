Overview

Dr. Todd Sommer, DO is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Sommer works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.