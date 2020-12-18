Dr. Todd Sommer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Sommer, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Sommer, DO is a Podiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Todd Sommer, DO
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
