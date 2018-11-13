Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoeyink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM
Overview
Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Snoeyink works at
Locations
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3000
Osf St. Joseph Medical Center2200 E Washington St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor! His staff is awesome too.
About Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
