Dr. Todd Simpson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Simpson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.
Dr. Simpson works at
Arkansas Physical Health & Rehab.1583 MAIN DR, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Directions (479) 443-0800
Todd Simpson4275 S Thompson St Ste B, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I must say that...since I've moved from South Louisiana (Cajun country), I've noticed that Northwest Arkansas has some of the most professional businesses. The bar seems to be raised very high..especially in the area of "quality service"and courtesy. Dr. Todd and his excellent staff are at the summit of quality in the medical community of Northwest Arkansas! While it's true that many live with pain, If you really want a better quality of life...Dr.Todd and his staff operate like a well oiled machine. The very best in medical service. I'd recommend my 88 year old Cajun mom to the Simpson gang if she lived here! There is hope for health improvement with Dr.Todd...but you gotta WANT to improve your life too! "GB"
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215051628
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
