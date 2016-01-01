Overview

Dr. Todd Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Simmons works at ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY SPECIALISTS, LTD in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Fox River Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.