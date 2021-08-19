Dr. Todd Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Silverman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
Dr. Todd B Silverman , LLC14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 330B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 537-0525
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC232 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 400, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-2888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding, very professional, thorough, listens, and personable. One of the best I've been to. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Silverman, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114016391
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.