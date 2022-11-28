See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Todd Siff, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Siff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Siff works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 28, 2022
Great staff. Nice and friendly. Waited about 10 mins after I filled out my paperwork. Assistant was real nice and personal. Doc came in and diagnosed me, gave me a cortisone shot. It worked and I have not needed to come back yet. And OMG he took in consideration that I was petrified to have a shot so close to my neck. He numbed it and I did NOT feel the shot at all we laughed and joked a bit. Explained what was wrong And my options. I have not needed to use my options yet. My insurance would not pay for physical therapy but would pay for surgery but I haven't needed it. Now I'm trying to get my husband over there for his hand.
    About Dr. Todd Siff, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1801834437
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville Hospital|University of Louisville-Louisville
    • Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
    • Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

