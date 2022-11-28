Overview

Dr. Todd Siff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Siff works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.