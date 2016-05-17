Overview

Dr. Todd Shea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Dr. Paul Dondlinger in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.