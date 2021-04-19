Dr. Todd Shatynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Shatynski, MD
Dr. Todd Shatynski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Office Division of Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
My husband and i have been seeing Dr. Shatynski for years. He performed my husband's PRP on his shoulder. Excellent results. Excellent doctor
About Dr. Todd Shatynski, MD
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Nc State University
