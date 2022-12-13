Dr. Todd Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Shelby Bentz M.d. Inc2400 Bahamas Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GEMCare
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro is a great orthopedic surgeon. I have had a shoulder repair and clean up done by him. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. My recovery has been a breeze.
About Dr. Todd Shapiro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
