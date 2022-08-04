Dr. Todd Senn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Senn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Newberry County Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Memorial Health Physicians - Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100100 Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 319-7412
Memorial Health Heart Care - Vidalia1707 Meadows Ln Ste E, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 319-7475
Memorial Health University Physicians Heart Care - Abercorn Street6301 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-7757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Newberry County Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Very friendly. Takes time to understand concerns.
About Dr. Todd Senn, MD
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Senn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.