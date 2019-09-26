Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seelhammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota.
Dr. Seelhammer works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants Woodbury280 SNELLING AVE N, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 209-1600
Dermatology Consultants PA587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 379-3760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seelhammer had wonderful bedside manner. He took the time to ask questions and listen to my issues. After the initial examination, he gave a diagnosis and a thorough action plan to resolve the issue. I felt comfortable throughout the entire appointment. I would highly recommend Dr. Seelhammer.
About Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1376778613
Education & Certifications
- Aurora-St. Lukes
- University Of Minnesota
- Concordia College
- Dermatology
