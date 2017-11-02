See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Westside OB/GYN Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside OB/GYN Group
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 693-0004
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    825 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 993-8346
  3. 3
    Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore
    5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 693-0004
  4. 4
    Rfa Partners LLC
    831 CORAL RIDGE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 248-3398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972511475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

