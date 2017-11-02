Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Westside OB/GYN Group220 SW 84th Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 693-0004Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 825 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 993-8346
Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 693-0004
Rfa Partners LLC831 CORAL RIDGE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 248-3398
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a biopsy done yesterday by Dr. Schwartz. I couldn't imagine a better experience than I had. From the first meeting I had with Cindy, the doctor's secretary, to the time of the actual biopsy, my experience was really great. I found the doctor to be very polite. Rarely do you meet a doctor who takes the time to explain in detaill how the biopsy was going to be performed and after the procedure takes the time to explain the preliminary findings. My experience was great
About Dr. Todd Schwartz, DO
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972511475
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
